Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 4,281 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.56. 66,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,834. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

