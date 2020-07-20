Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 531 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.33. 11,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,272. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

