Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.37. 210,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,607,890. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.