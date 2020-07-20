Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

