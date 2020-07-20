Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Medtronic by 13,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

