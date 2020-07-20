Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.92. 28,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $287.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

