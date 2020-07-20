Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. 672,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,863,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

