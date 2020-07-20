Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 719 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 201,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

