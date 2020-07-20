Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 350 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.60 on Monday, hitting $356.45. 1,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $352.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

