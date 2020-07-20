Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 125,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.