Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 846 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Adobe by 150.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,899. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.37. The company has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

