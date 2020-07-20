Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 230,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

