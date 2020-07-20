Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 868 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 144,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,370. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

