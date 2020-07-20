Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

