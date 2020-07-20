Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 204 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.65. 21,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,263. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.