Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 113,999 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,999 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

