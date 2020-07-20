Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $260.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day moving average is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

