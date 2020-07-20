SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 178,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

