SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.27. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.