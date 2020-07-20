Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.51

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 9169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

