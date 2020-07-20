Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

