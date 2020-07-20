Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

