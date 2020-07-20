Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $12,628.34 and $6,339.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

