Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have lagged the industry in the past six months. Despite reporting earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2020, the stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 situation. Citing unprecedented impacts of the outbreak, management withdrew its fiscal 2020 view, suspended merit-based compensation and reduced capital spending. The pandemic already hurt sales and adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Further, sluggishness in the Hardware & Home Improvement segment and currency woes remain concerns. However, it is gaining from smooth progress on its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is likely to generate $100 million of run-rate savings. It also witnessed robust sales growth in Global Pet Care and Home & Personal Care segments, which aided organic sales in the quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 122,111 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 421,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

