SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.07

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $170.87, with a volume of 278435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 190,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 93,911 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

