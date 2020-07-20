Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SO. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.10.

SO stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

