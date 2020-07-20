Solaredge Technologies’ (SEDG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.47.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $175.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,013,959.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.