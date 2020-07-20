Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.01

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $177.01 and last traded at $176.80, with a volume of 10421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,013,959.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,034 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after buying an additional 201,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $117,308,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,106,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after buying an additional 191,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

