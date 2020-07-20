Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

SOUHY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

