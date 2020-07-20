SnowGem (XSG) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $993,954.95 and $178,044.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003149 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 26,765,640 coins and its circulating supply is 26,688,548 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

