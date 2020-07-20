Snap (SNAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,607,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,227,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,261,018 shares of company stock worth $154,186,438.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.