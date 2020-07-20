Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Snam has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.