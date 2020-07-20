Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $52.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

SNBR stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

