SingularDTV Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $722,067.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $722,067.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.46 or 0.05016185 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031680 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

