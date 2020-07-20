Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.24. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

