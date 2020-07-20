ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $485.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $442.00 and last traded at $441.53, with a volume of 695031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $421.81.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.81.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.