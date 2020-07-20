Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.11

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 5144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several research analysts have commented on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -146.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 36.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 294,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

