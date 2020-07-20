Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Insider Paul Crawford Acquires 21,000,000 Shares

Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) insider Paul Crawford purchased 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,000.00 ($86,301.37).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Sayona Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of $17.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.01.
About Sayona Mining
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.