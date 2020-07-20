Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Insider Paul Crawford Acquires 21,000,000 Shares

Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) insider Paul Crawford purchased 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,000.00 ($86,301.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Sayona Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of $17.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.01.

About Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium and graphite. Its flagship project is the Mallina project located in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

