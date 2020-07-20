salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 45.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 600,551 shares of company stock valued at $108,163,757 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.12 on Monday, hitting $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.72, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

