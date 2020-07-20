Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SLRX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.72% and a negative net margin of 190.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

