Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabre’s Q1 earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. Continued share gains in the Global Distribution System market was a tailwind for the company. Moreover, approximately 15% of Sabre’s revenues are independent of travel volumes. This partially mitigates its exposure to the pandemic’s impact on travel. However, the coronavirus outbreak and its impacts on the Travel and Hospitality industries affected the company’s results, as about 85% of its revenues come from these industries. The top line was primarily affected by significant reductions in air, hotel and other travel bookings due to the coronavirus pandemic’s adverse impact on the global travel industry. Importantly, the company terminated its acquisition of Fairlogix and withdrew 2020 guidance, which is discouraging. The stock has underperformed the industry YTD.”

SABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.21.

Sabre stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 1,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 520.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

