Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 284 ($3.49) target price for the company.

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.17) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.64 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.18). The stock has a market cap of $645.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

