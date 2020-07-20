Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on R. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ryder System by 936.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

