Royal Bank of Canada Trims Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Target Price to $66.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.