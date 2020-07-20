Royal Bank of Canada Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Netflix from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 260.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.