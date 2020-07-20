Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $361.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $356.00 to $361.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $324.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $426.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lendingtree by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

