Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Price Target to GBX 950

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,230 ($15.14) to GBX 950 ($11.69) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.61) target price (down from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,160 ($26.58) to GBX 1,710 ($21.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,693.33 ($20.84).

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 726.50 ($8.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. Go-Ahead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390.20 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($28.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 962.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,427.25. The company has a market capitalization of $313.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

In other news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($37,072.36). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,216.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

