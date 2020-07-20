Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRES. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 750 ($9.23) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 754.60 ($9.29).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 1,091.50 ($13.43) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 711.19. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 39.40. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,091.50 ($13.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

