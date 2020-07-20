Roth Capital Boosts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $50.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $843.65 million, a P/E ratio of 191.70 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in CEVA by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

