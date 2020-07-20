Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s (RR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 564 ($6.94) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RR. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.39) target price (down previously from GBX 460 ($5.66)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 387 ($4.76) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 246 ($3.03) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 414.80 ($5.10).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 304.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 443.84. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 899.60 ($11.07).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £982.08 ($1,208.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 965 shares of company stock worth $294,276.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

